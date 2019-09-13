Several people rescued in Lake County overnight flooding

The Lake County sheriff’s office responded early Friday to more than a dozen calls of water rescues as heavy storms swept through the north suburbs.

Most of the 18 water rescue calls since 12 a.m. Friday involved drivers stranded in their vehicles after entering deep water, according to Lake County sheriff’s spokesman Chris Covelli.

Although several calls were for stuck vehicles that were already abandoned, the sheriff’s office performed “several” rescues throughout the night, Covelli said. No injuries were reported.

“It was definitely a busy night for first responders,” Covelli said.

Deputies responded to stranded cars at Route 41 under the Canadian Pacific Railroad viaduct in unincorporated Gurnee, and at Route 173 and Delaney Road in Wadsworth, Covelli said

In those situations, deputies worked with firefighters to help the individuals get to safety, without injury, Covelli said.

The sheriff’s office reported the following road closures Friday morning:

Advertisement

Route 120 at Lewis Ave, Waukegan;

Route 132 at O’Plaine Road, Gurnee;

Route 173 at Delaney Road, Wadsworth;

Lake Cook at Route 43;

Lewis at Sunset avenues, Waukegan;

Quentin at Cuba, Deer Park;

Russell Rd at Lewis Ave, Russell;

Sunset Ave at Delaney, Waukegan;

Route 41 at Route 137, Lake Bluff;

Route 41 at Route 60, Lake Forest; and

Washington Street at Green Bay Road, Waukegan.

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning Thursday evening for most of the north suburbs, stretching from Rockford to Gurnee.