Fire breaks out in Edgewater high-rise, nine hospitalized

The Brief A fire broke out Thursday afternoon in a high-rise on North Kenmore Avenue in Edgewater. Firefighters rescued multiple residents. Nine people were hospitalized. The cause remains under investigation, and the fourth floor is uninhabitable.



What we know:

The fire broke out around 1 p.m. Thursday in a high-rise on the 5400 block of North Kenmore Avenue.

Chicago Fire Department officials said the fire started on the fourth floor, where firefighters encountered about 30 feet of flames blocking access to the apartment where it originated.

Firefighters made their way through the fire and found the resident—a woman—who had escaped to a stairwell. Crews evacuated the entire building, which mainly houses elderly residents, using ladders and fire escapes. One occupant was found on the roof.

In total, 125 firefighters and personnel responded. It took about an hour and 15 minutes to put out the fire, and crews successfully prevented it from spreading beyond the fourth floor. However, the floor is now uninhabitable.

The fire chief noted, though, that residents on the fourth floor who kept their doors closed may have avoided significant damage to their units.

What we don't know:

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire, including whether working smoke detectors were in place.

It’s also unclear in which room the fire started within the affected apartment.

What's next:

Nine people were taken to the hospital—one in critical condition and eight with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.