Severe weather damages Oak Park church right before Easter

The severe weather that passed through the Chicago area this week left an Oak Park church damaged.

FOX 32 photographers found crews working on repairs Thursday morning at St. Edmund Parish on Oak Park Avenue.

Church leaders say they are partnering with nearby Ascension Church to continue with its Holy Week and Easter services.

The events begin Thursday night with evening mass.

At this time, there is no timetable for when the repairs will be completed at St. Edmund.