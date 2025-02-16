Shamrock and roll: Navy Pier to host new St. Patrick's Day pub crawl

Planning to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Chicago? Grab your crew and get ready to shamrock the day away at Navy Pier’s new festive pub crawl!

What we know:

The "Shamrockin' at the Pier" Pub Crawl is set for 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 15.

Participants will visit six of the pier’s most popular restaurant-bars, plus a docked cruise ship, according to Navy Pier officials. Stops include:

Chef Art Smith's Reunion

Harry Caray's Tavern

Margaritaville

Billy Goat Tavern

Bar Sol Mariscos

Offshore Rooftop

City Cruises' Spirit of Navy Pier

Each location will offer exclusive drink specials, live music, games and more.

Free transportation from downtown will also be available via Shoreline Sightseeing water taxi and Big Bus Chicago.

Ticket info:

Tickets are $30 each through March 7, according to Navy Pier. Prices will increase to $40 on March 8.

Each ticket includes a "Shamrockin' at the Pier" T-shirt, themed wristband, drawstring bag, beaded necklace and more.

For tickets and event details, visit Navy Pier’s website.