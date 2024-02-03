Shamrock Shake, McFlurry coming back to McDonald's next week

article

You're in luck – the fan favorite Shamrock Shake is coming back to McDonald's restaurants next week!

The restaurant chain announced Friday that the Shamrock Shake and the OREO Shamrock McFlurry will return on Feb. 5 for a limited time.

The shake is made with vanilla soft serve, combined with mint-flavored syrup and whipped cream. The McFlurry is made with the same ingredients, but with OREOs blended in.

It's unknown how long these seasonal items will last.

