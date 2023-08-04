Shaq visits Big Chicken restaurant ahead of his Lollapalooza DJ set

NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal is in town to play Lollapalooza, and he stopped by his restaurant Big Chicken in Rosemont.

At the event, Shaq said he came to enjoy the company of the people who are coming to his new establishment because of all the history has with the city of Chicago.

"We started the concept about six or seven years ago in Vegas, opened one or two stores, and it hit pretty well," Shaq said. "We wanted to work out all the kinks and all that stuff worked pretty well. So here we are with one of our franchisees in Chicago. I definitely had to come to this open. I had great battles in Chicago."

Shaq owns many of these restaurants across the country. His Rosemont location opened this July.

Shaq, who performs under the name DJ Diesel, will play a 6 p.m. set on the Perry's Stage.