Shaq's Big Chicken to offer free food for a year at Rosemont grand opening

Shaq's Big Chicken restaurant will offer exclusive deals during its grand opening on Tuesday in Rosemont.

The first 34 guests in line — in honor of O'Neal’s jersey number — will receive one Big Chicken sandwich per week for a year, the restaurant chain said Friday.

The restaurant will also release a unique crafted menu item exclusive to Chicagoland in partnership with Illinois’ famous coffee shop, Stan’s Donuts.

Shaqs Big Chicken menu options | All Points

The menu item, called the spicy chicken sandwich, includes Stan's freshly baked maple glazed donuts, Nashville hot chicken, and big chicken sauce.

Shaq is known to make appearances at the restaurants he is invested in, but it is unclear if he will attend the Rosemont grand opening.

The restaurant is located at 9437 West Higgins Road and is the first Shaq restaurant in the Midwest.

One of the final touches on the restaurant will be a life-size statue of Shaq.

Meanwhile, the Daily Herald reports that Schaumburg trustees have approved a parking variation that will pave the way for a second Big Chicken location in the northwest suburb.

Shaq’s chain restaurant was founded in 2018.