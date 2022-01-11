Shaq opening Big Chicken in Rosemont, first Midwest location

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal is opening a Big Chicken in Rosemont.

According to village officials, Rosemont is building a new place for Big Chicken at 9421 West Higgins Road. The opening will mark Big Chicken’s first Midwest location.

It will share a spot with Stan's Donuts & Coffee and will have a life-sized statue of O'Neal outside.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

"We are so excited to welcome Big Chicken’s first Midwest location this fall and introduce its delicious chicken sandwiches to Rosemont’s residents and visitors alike," said Rosemont Mayor Brad Stephens. "The 2,610-square-foot venue will join Stan’s Donuts and Small Cheval as we welcome the next generation of quick casual restaurants to Rosemont this fall."

(Big Chicken)

Stephens told the Daily Herald that he hopes that O'Neal will make an appearance at his new restaurant targeted for opening in fall 2022.

Advertisement

Founded in 2018, the restaurant has five locations currently open including Glendale, Calif. and Las Vegas, and several in development.