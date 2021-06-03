'Shared Access Boating' allowing more Chicago area residents to take to the water

Boat season is here, and this year some new boaters are taking to the water.

They do not necessarily own the vessel, but they are sharing it!

What a spectacular day to be out on the lake and a lot more Chicago area residents – who do not own a boat but share one – are doing just that.

It is a concept called "Shared Access Boating" and it has been growing in popularity, especially during the pandemic.

On Thursday, FOX 32 News took a ride with the Freedom Boat Club, which has about 50 boats in four Chicago harbors, plus the Chain O'Lakes.

Members pay an initiation of between five and seven thousand dollars. Then, they pay a monthly fee of a few hundred bucks to have access to a boat without the hassle of buying a boat or paying for a slip or insurance.

The members say it has opened up recreational boating to a large segment of the population that otherwise would not be able to afford the hobby.

"It's a great model.....and the upkeep," said Scott Ward of the Chicago Freedom Boat Club.

Altogether, there are several companies using the shared boat model in Chicago.