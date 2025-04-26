Shaveyla Howard: Search ongoing for missing teen on Chicago's West Side

A search is underway for a missing 15-year-old girl last seen on Chicago's West Side, police said.

What we know:

Shaveyla Howard was last heard from on April 17 and was last seen in the 4700 block of West Washington Blvd, according to Chicago police.

Pictured is Shaveyla Howard, 15. (Chicago PD )

She is Black, 4 feet 11 inches tall, with brown eyes and black hair.

Further details on her disappearance haven't been released.

What you can do:

Anyone with more information on Howard's whereabouts is urged to contact the Area Five Special Victims Unit at 312-746-6554.