Mom of slain Chicago police officer Ella French remembers her as a 'force of nature'

Chicago Police Officer Ella French, who was shot and killed in the line of duty in 2021, was remembered during a conversation on the series Behind the Badge.

In an episode hosted by former Chicago Police Superintendent Garry McCarthy, Ella’s mother, Elizabeth French, and officer Carlos Yanez Jr., her partner, shared memories of Ella’s life and the kind of person she was — both on and off the job.

Elizabeth described her daughter as "a force of nature" from the moment she met her as a foster child at just eight months old. While Ella could be serious, it was her wide, unforgettable smile that stuck with her throughout her life. Her mom said she loved being around people and never stayed angry or sad for long.

"She was just a very loving, very caring person," Elizabeth said. "She just was a people person."

Before joining the Chicago Police Department, Ella worked as a corrections officer at Cook County Jail, which her mom said was never her end goal, but a step she took while waiting to join the force.

That job, Elizabeth said, helped Ella see more shades of gray in the people she encountered — and taught her to treat others with dignity while expecting the same in return.

The backstory:

Ella French joined the Chicago Police Department after growing up involved in everything from softball to altar service. She wasn’t the most athletic, her mom recalled with a laugh — "by the time she was five, we had been to the hospital three times for broken bones" — but she never let that stop her from trying new things.

After finally joining CPD, French was placed on the department’s Community Safety Team, which focuses on responding to violence in some of the city’s most high-crime areas.

Officer Yanez Jr. remembered how Ella pushed to be part of a more active team after seeing how seriously they took getting illegal guns off the street.

"She was a hard worker," Yanez said. "She really wanted to make a difference."

What's next:

The episode served as both a tribute and a reminder of the humanity behind the badge. McCarthy said he was surprised this hadn’t been the show’s first episode, calling it "probably the most important thing that we can talk about."

As Ella’s story continues to be told, her legacy lives on in the people she touched — from the families she helped, to the colleagues who saw her determination firsthand.