Shedd Aquarium free days return in September with 11 dates for Illinois residents

The Shedd Aquarium will be free to Illinois residents for 11 days this September.

Any Illinoisan with a valid ID or proof of residency can see all the aquariums exhibits on the following days:

Tuesday, Sept. 6 from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 7 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Monday-Wednesday, Sept. 12-14 from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 19 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday-Wednesday, Sept. 20-21 from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Monday-Wednesday, Sept. 26-28 from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Tickets for Illinois Resident Free Days must be reserved in advance online at SheddAquarium.org/plan-a-visit.

In addition to the free admission for Illinois residents, the aquarium will offer extended hours on select free days from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. for additional access.