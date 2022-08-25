Expand / Collapse search

Shedd Aquarium free days return in September with 11 dates for Illinois residents

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago

Penguin population at the Shedd Aquarium has gone up

Chicago's penguin population went up recently and the animal specialists at the Shedd Aquarium hope it will go up some more. The Shedd is trying to play matchmaker and the plan is for some baby penguins by this spring. Tim McGill checked to see if there was any love in the air along the lakefront for Good Day Chicago.

CHICAGO - The Shedd Aquarium will be free to Illinois residents for 11 days this September.

Any Illinoisan with a valid ID or proof of residency can see all the aquariums exhibits on the following days:

  • Tuesday, Sept. 6 from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Sept. 7 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Monday-Wednesday, Sept. 12-14 from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Monday, Sept. 19 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Tuesday-Wednesday, Sept. 20-21 from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Monday-Wednesday, Sept. 26-28 from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Tickets for Illinois Resident Free Days must be reserved in advance online at SheddAquarium.org/plan-a-visit.

In addition to the free admission for Illinois residents, the aquarium will offer extended hours on select free days from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. for additional access.