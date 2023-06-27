Shedd Aquarium welcomes new residents, interactive features to their wild reef exhibit

The Shedd Aquarium on Tuesday provided an update on its efforts to jazz up their Wild Reef exhibit, saying a number of fish are now settling into their new space.

The Shedd says the Wild Reef refresh includes more than 90 new signs and graphics, as well as seven new digital and interactive features. Some new animal residents are also arriving at the exhibit, including flamboyant cuttlefish, upside-down jellies, and peacock mantis shrimp.

The Wild Reef will continue to feature a number of sharks and a close-up look at the role of coral in ecosystems.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Wild Reef exhibit.

You can check it out as part of general admission to the Shedd.