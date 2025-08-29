Shelter-in-place lifted in Joliet after ‘active incident’; suspect arrested

The Brief Joliet residents were told to shelter in place Friday after a neighbor dispute led a suspect to fire one shot into the air; no injuries were reported. The order lasted from 1:30 to 2:55 p.m., and nearby schools delayed dismissal as a precaution. Police took the suspect into custody without incident; the investigation remains ongoing.



A suspect is in custody after residents in a Joliet neighborhood were told to shelter in place Friday afternoon during what officials described as an "active incident."

What we know:

The order began around 1:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Ann Street and was lifted at 2:55 p.m., according to Joliet police.

Officers were called after a report of a neighbor firing a gun into the air. Police said the incident stemmed from a dispute between neighbors. The armed suspect went outside and fired one round into the air.

No injuries were reported, and it is unknown if any property was damaged.

As a precaution, police urged residents to stay inside, and nearby schools were asked to delay dismissal to reduce pedestrian traffic.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident. Police searched the home and determined no one else was inside.

What's next:

The suspect was taken to the Joliet Police Investigations Division for questioning. The investigation remains active.

Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigations Division at 815-724-3020.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.