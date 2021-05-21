Shooter still at large after 5-year-old Chicago boy shot in the head

A Chicago boy who was shot by a stray bullet that flew into his Roseland home last year is still recovering.

Five-year-old Clareon Williams was shot six months ago. He was playing on his iPad in his home while in his Spiderman pajamas when a bullet came flying into his house.

All these months later, he is doing so much better. His family says he still has a little wheelchair, but he does not need to use it that much.

The 5-year-old’s family says he loves to move and run.

As the weather warms up, violence normally increases in the Chicago area. Meanwhile, Clareon's mother is calling for others to put the guns down.

"It's happening to so many of these children. What is gonna be the future that we have to look up to? We ain't gonna have no future. They ain't gonna have no future. They literally are taking our kids. Day by day. One by one. And it's sad. Put the guns down," she said. "If you have a chance to be a parent to your child, be a parent to your child."

Surveillance video of the shooting was released, but the shooter still has not been found. There is a $10,000 reward leading to that person's arrest.