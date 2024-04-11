Shooting at 95th Red Line station leaves man critically wounded

A man was critically wounded in a shooting Wednesday night at the 95th Street Red Line station.

Around 9:35 p.m., the 24-year-old was arguing with someone on the mezzanine level of the CTA station located at 14 W. 95th St., when shots broke out and struck him in the chest, according to Chicago police.

Paramedics took the victim to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in "critical/fair" condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.