Shooting at celebration on Chicago's South Side leaves 4 wounded, 2 critically

Four people were wounded in a shooting at a celebration in Chicago's Jeffery Manor neighborhood Sunday morning.

Police said a group was gathered in the 9500 block of South Merrill Avenue around 1:42 a.m. when someone fired multiple shots into the group.

A 19-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were critically injured and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center with gunshot wounds.

Police said a 27-year-old man was shot in the arm and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. A 22-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the right leg and refused medical attention.

No arrests have been reported. Area detectives are investigating.