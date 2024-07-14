Expand / Collapse search

Shooting at celebration on Chicago's South Side leaves 4 wounded, 2 critically

By Maggie Duly
Published  July 14, 2024 7:12am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - Four people were wounded in a shooting at a celebration in Chicago's Jeffery Manor neighborhood Sunday morning. 

Police said a group was gathered in the 9500 block of South Merrill Avenue around 1:42 a.m. when someone fired multiple shots into the group. 

A 19-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were critically injured and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center with gunshot wounds. 

Police said a 27-year-old man was shot in the arm and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. A 22-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the right leg and refused medical attention. 

No arrests have been reported. Area detectives are investigating. 