Man shot in Chicago's South Shore

A man was shot in the South Shore neighborhood Tuesday night.

Chicago police responded to a call of a person shot and found an adult male with a gunshot wound to the thigh in the 7800 block of South Crandon Avenue.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. and the victim was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

A witness told officers that the victim was shot at by someone traveling in a silver sedan.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

There is no one in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.