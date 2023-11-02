2 women hospitalized after shooting, hit-and-run in South Chicago

Two women were hospitalized after a shooting and a hit-and-run Wednesday night in the South Chicago neighborhood.

A 24-year-old woman was in a vehicle in an alley around 9 p.m. when she was shot in the shoulder by a gunman who ran away in the 7900 block of South Paxton Avenue, according to police.

A second woman, 23, was also in the alley during the shooting and was struck by a red sedan which fled the scene. Both victims were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center. They were listed in fair and good condition, respectively.

There is no one in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.