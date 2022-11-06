River North shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 others injured, police say

Gunfire killed one and left three others injured during a fight outside a River North bar early Sunday.

Police say the fight, and shooting that followed, happened around 2:10 a.m. in the 300 block of West Chicago Avenue.

Four people were shot including a 30-year-old with a gunshot wound to the chest who was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police say.

Other victims include a 24-year-old man who was shot in the leg and was also taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he is listed in good condition.

A third victim, a 30-year-old man, was taken to the same hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder in good condition.

And a 24-year-old woman was struck on the leg and is listed in good condition at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

Two weapons were found at the scene, and police took an offender into custody. Area Three Detectives are investigating.