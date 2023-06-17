Expand / Collapse search

Shooting in Chicago's River North neighborhood leads to car crash

By FOX 32 Digital Team
CHICAGO - A man was shot in Chicago's River North neighborhood on Saturday, and the shooting was followed by a car crash.

Chicago police said the victim, 27, was near the sidewalk on West Erie near North Franklin around 6:36 p.m. when he was shot in the head.

The shooter jumped into a Jeep, which hit another vehicle near Ashland and Van Buren.

The suspect was taken into custody.

The victim was rushed to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.