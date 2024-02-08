Shooting in East Garfield Park: Man in serious condition, suspect on the run

A shooting in East Garfield Park has left a man in serious condition and Chicago police are searching for the suspect.

Officers were called just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday to the 3500 block of W. Lake Street.

A 42-year-old man was near the sidewalk when a vehicle pulled up next to him and someone inside fired gunshots in his direction, police say.

The man was shot in the abdomen and was taken by ambulance to Stroger Hospital.

No suspects have been arrested and the investigation continues.