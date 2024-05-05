Shooting in Greater Grand Crossing leaves man dead, suspect at large

A man is dead and a suspect is on the run following a shooting in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

The incident happened at 3:13 p.m. Sunday in the 6800 block of S Prairie Ave.

The victim, a 51-year-old man, was shot in the legs and the chest before being transported to the University of Chicago Hospital, according to Chicago Police.

He later died from his injuries. His identity has not been released.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting and the investigation is ongoing.