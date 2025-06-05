Shooting inside Evanston Hospital ER leaves one wounded, suspect in custody: police

The Brief A person was shot and injured Thursday evening inside the emergency room at Evanston Hospital; their injuries are non-life-threatening. Police have a suspect in custody, the hospital is on lockdown, and there is no threat to the public.



A shooting inside the emergency room at Evanston Hospital on Thursday evening left one person wounded and another in custody, according to police.

What we know:

Evanston police said one person was struck by gunfire and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting have not been released. Further details on the suspect are also limited at this time.

What they're saying:

"A shooting occurred in the emergency room at Evanston Hospital this evening. The individual was quickly apprehended and taken into custody. There is no active threat. The safety of our patients and team members is our top priority. The hospital is on lockdown at this time, and our emergency room is on bypass," a spokesperson for Endeavor Health said.

What's next:

The hospital is currently on lockdown, and a large police presence remains in and around the facility. Authorities said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.