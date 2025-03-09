Shooting in Joliet injures woman, leads to two arrests
JOLIET, Ill. - Two men were arrested following a shooting in Joliet Friday night that left a woman injured and caused damage to two homes, police said.
What we know:
Joliet police responded to a shots-fired call at 11:07 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of North May Street.
Upon arrival, officers spotted an SUV leaving the area and pulled it over.
The driver, 22-year-old Jamarion Poston of Lockport, was arrested and five male passengers, aged 16-17, were temporarily detained.
During a search of the vehicle, police recovered two loaded handguns.
Dig deeper:
Investigators found several shell casings in the area and determined that two homes were struck by gunfire — one in the 100 block of North May Street and another in the 1000 block of Oneida Street.
Police said they located a victim – a woman who was sitting in a vehicle on Oneida Street when she was grazed by a bullet on her leg.
She was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center for treatment. No other injuries were reported.
A search of one of the homes that was hit by gunfire led police to find more ammunition and a stolen vehicle in the garage.
The homeowner, 41-year-old Michael Brophy of Joliet, was arrested.
Charges Filed :
(From left) Jamarion Poston and Michael Brophy. (Joliet PD )
Poston faces charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
Brophy is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and violation of pre-trial release.
He was later released on a notice to appear for possession of a stolen vehicle.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Joliet police at 815-724-3020 or Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734.