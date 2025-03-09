Shooting in Joliet injures woman, leads to two arrests

The Brief Two men, Jamarion Poston and Michael Brophy, were arrested in connection with a shooting in Joliet that left a woman injured and struck two homes. Poston, 22, was found with two loaded handguns and faces charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon. Brophy, 41, was found with a stolen vehicle and faces charges of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and violation of pre-trial release. The investigation is ongoing, with police urging anyone with information to contact Joliet police or Will County Crime Stoppers.



Two men were arrested following a shooting in Joliet Friday night that left a woman injured and caused damage to two homes, police said.

Two Arrested in Joliet Shooting

What we know:

Joliet police responded to a shots-fired call at 11:07 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of North May Street.

Upon arrival, officers spotted an SUV leaving the area and pulled it over.

The driver, 22-year-old Jamarion Poston of Lockport, was arrested and five male passengers, aged 16-17, were temporarily detained.

During a search of the vehicle, police recovered two loaded handguns.

Dig deeper:

Investigators found several shell casings in the area and determined that two homes were struck by gunfire — one in the 100 block of North May Street and another in the 1000 block of Oneida Street.

Police said they located a victim – a woman who was sitting in a vehicle on Oneida Street when she was grazed by a bullet on her leg.

She was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center for treatment. No other injuries were reported.

A search of one of the homes that was hit by gunfire led police to find more ammunition and a stolen vehicle in the garage.

The homeowner, 41-year-old Michael Brophy of Joliet, was arrested.

Charges Filed :

(From left) Jamarion Poston and Michael Brophy. (Joliet PD )

Poston faces charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Brophy is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and violation of pre-trial release.

He was later released on a notice to appear for possession of a stolen vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Joliet police at 815-724-3020 or Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734.