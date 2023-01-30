Shooting leaves woman seriously wounded on Chicago's South Side

A woman was shot and seriously wounded Sunday night in the Jackson Park Highlands neighborhood.

The 23-year-old was walking around 9:25 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Jeffery Boulevard when she was shot in a "domestic related incident," according to Chicago police.

She was struck in the stomach and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was listed in serious condition, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.