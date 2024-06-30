Shooting in Naperville parking lot leaves 1 injured after argument escalates: police
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - An argument between three people escalated into a shooting in Naperville, leaving one of them wounded.
The incident happened just before 5:15 a.m. Sunday in a parking lot in the 1500 block of Watkins Lane.
A caller told Naperville police that three people were arguing and that they heard a gunshot.
All three people left the scene before officers arrived. However, police said they found evidence that someone had been shot.
A short time later, police said a man from Bolingbrook took himself to a local hospital for treatment for a gunshot wound.
His injuries were deemed non-life-threatening and no other injuries were reported.
Police said it was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the community.
No arrests have yet been made. Anyone with more information is urged to call 630-548-2955 or email Napervillecrimetips@naperville.il.us.