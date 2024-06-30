Shooting in Naperville parking lot leaves 1 injured after argument escalates: police

An argument between three people escalated into a shooting in Naperville, leaving one of them wounded.

The incident happened just before 5:15 a.m. Sunday in a parking lot in the 1500 block of Watkins Lane.

A caller told Naperville police that three people were arguing and that they heard a gunshot.

All three people left the scene before officers arrived. However, police said they found evidence that someone had been shot.

A short time later, police said a man from Bolingbrook took himself to a local hospital for treatment for a gunshot wound.

His injuries were deemed non-life-threatening and no other injuries were reported.

Police said it was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the community.