Shooting reported on I-290 near Elmhurst

A shooting occurred on Interstate 290 near Elmhurst Tuesday afternoon.

At about 2:51 p.m., Illinois State Police troopers responded to Interstate 290 eastbound at York Road for a report of an expressway shooting.

Preliminary information indicates that there were no injuries.

Eastbound lanes were still shut down as of 4:15 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

This is an ongoing scene and ISP did not provide any further information.

When more details become available, FOX 32 Chicago will update this article.