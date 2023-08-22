Shooting reported on I-290 near Elmhurst

Expand / Collapse search
By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Elmhurst
FOX 32 Chicago

A shooting occurred on Interstate 290 near Elmhurst Tuesday afternoon.

DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. - A shooting occurred on Interstate 290 near Elmhurst Tuesday afternoon.

At about 2:51 p.m., Illinois State Police troopers responded to Interstate 290 eastbound at York Road for a report of an expressway shooting.

Preliminary information indicates that there were no injuries.

Eastbound lanes were still shut down as of 4:15 p.m.

This is an ongoing scene and ISP did not provide any further information.

When more details become available, FOX 32 Chicago will update this article.