Shooting at South Side apartment building leaves man dead, suspect on the run

The Brief A 41-year-old man is dead after a shooting at a South Side apartment building, according to Chicago police. The incident occurred just after noon Thursday in the 2900 block of S. State Street. No arrests have yet been made, as police are still searching for the suspect.



A shooting inside an apartment building on the South Side has left one man dead and the suspect on the run.

The incident occurred just after noon Thursday in the 2900 block of S. State Street, in the Dearborn Homes neighborhood.

A 41-year-old man was in the hallway of the apartment building when he was approached by a suspect and shot multiple times, according to Chicago police.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he died from his injuries. His identity hasn't been released.

Police are still searching for the suspect and the investigation is ongoing.