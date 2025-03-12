Shopper hits the jackpot: $500K Lucky Day Lotto winning ticket sold at suburban Schnucks

The Brief An Illinois Lottery player won $500,000 with a ticket purchased at a Schnucks store in Roscoe for the March 10 Lucky Day Lotto drawing. The Schnucks store will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, marking the second big win at the location. The winner has one year to claim the prize and is advised to sign and safely store the ticket.



An Illinois Lottery player is $500,000 richer after purchasing a winning ticket at a Schnucks store in Roscoe.

Lucky Day Lotto Winner in Roscoe

What we know:

The winning ticket was bought at a Schnucks store for the March 10 evening Lucky Day Lotto drawing, according to lottery officials.

The player matched all five numbers, claiming the jackpot. The winning numbers were 6, 18, 26, 27, and 33.

The Schnucks store will receive a 1% bonus of the prize, totaling $5,000.

This is the second major win at the Roscoe store, which also sold a $250,000 winning ticket in January 2023.

What's next:

The lucky winner in the March 10 drawing will have one year to claim their prize.

They are encouraged to write their name on the back of the winning ticket and to keep it in a safe place until they're ready to turn it in.

Lucky Day Lotto, exclusive to Illinois, holds two daily drawings at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m.

For more information, or to buy tickets online, follow this link.