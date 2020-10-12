Shots fired at Naperville shopping plaza

No injuries were reported after shots were fired at a shopping plaza Monday in Naperville, police said.

Officers responded about 2:50 p.m. to a call of gunfire in the 300 block of East Bailey Road and found evidence that multiple gunshots had been fired in the parking lot, Naperville police said.

Police said there was no indication that anyone had been shot in the incident.

The suspects were described as two males with thin builds who were last seen in a silver-colored Dodge pickup, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Naperville police at 630-420-6666.