Shots fired at police, driver on NW Side overnight

There were two reports of shots fired, one involving police, on Chicago's Northwest Side Tuesday night.

Police say a black Audi with three individuals inside was seen in the 3500 block of West Foster Avenue around 10 p.m. shooting at another car.

A 27-year-old man was driving eastbound on Foster Avenue when the Audi began following him and someone inside started shooting.

The victim was not injured and refused medical attention on scene.

A few hours later officers saw a black Audi SUV matching the description of an earlier report. The Audi was seen driving westbound on Sunnyside Avenue.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

When officers approached the vehicle they heard gunshots and the offenders fled.

Officers did not return gunfire, and they were not injured.

No one is in custody, Area Five detectives are investigating the incident.