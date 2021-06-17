Shots fired at police on West Side, officer returns fire; no injuries reported

A Chicago police officer fired their weapon and a person was arrested during a traffic stop Wednesday in West Garfield Park.

About 8:30 p.m., officers pulled over a car after they saw the occupants weren’t wearing a seatbelt in the 300 block of South Kilbourn Avenue, Chicago police said.

While the officers were walking towards the car, one of the suspects fired shots in their direction, police said, and an officer returned fire.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

No one was hurt, according to police.

Officers took one male suspect into custody and recovered a weapon at the scene, police said.

Another suspect fled the scene on foot, police said.

Advertisement

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting.