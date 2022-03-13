Shots fired between two cars on Chicago's South Side, 1 hospitalized
CHICAGO - An exchange of gunfire between two cars left one hospitalized Sunday morning in Little Village, according to Chicago police.
Police said the incident occurred just before 6 a.m., in the 3100 block of south Keeler, when a male was driving eastbound inside his car and unknown offenders in a gray SUV began to fire shots at him.
The cars both stopped and an exchange of gunfire erupted, police said.
Police were able to place two offenders in custody, and a weapon was recovered.
The victim was not reported injured, but one of the two offenders were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with a graze wound to the back, police said. He is in stable condition.
Detectives are investigating and charges are pending.