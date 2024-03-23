Several arrests made after shots fired, car crash in Brighton Park
CHICAGO - Chicago police say several offenders were arrested following a car crash in Brighton Park Friday afternoon.
Officers saw someone in a vehicle firing shots in the 700 block of Lavergne Avenue and followed the car to the 3500 block of South Western Avenue where it crashed around 2 p.m.
The vehicle struck another car and police placed the occupants in custody.
It is unknown if anyone was injured. Police say the investigation remains ongoing at this time.