Expand / Collapse search

Several arrests made after shots fired, car crash in Brighton Park

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published  March 23, 2024 8:18am CDT
Brighton Park
FOX 32 Chicago

Several arrests made after shots fired, car crash in Brighton Park

Several offenders are in custody after a reckless discharge incident in Austin. Chicago police officers saw someone in a vehicle fire shots near Lavergne and Huron. Police followed the car to Brighton Park where it crashed into another vehicle.

CHICAGO - Chicago police say several offenders were arrested following a car crash in Brighton Park Friday afternoon. 

Officers saw someone in a vehicle firing shots in the 700 block of Lavergne Avenue and followed the car to the 3500 block of South Western Avenue where it crashed around 2 p.m. 

The vehicle struck another car and police placed the occupants in custody. 

It is unknown if anyone was injured. Police say the investigation remains ongoing at this time. 