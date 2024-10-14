Shots fired at Chicago police in Gage Park

An unmarked Chicago police squad car was damaged after officers were targeted in a shooting in Gage Park Sunday night.

Officers were called to the 5200 block of South Homan Avenue for reports of a possible gang disturbance and a person with a gun just after 11 p.m.

There was a group of people gathered in the area and someone started shooting at the responding officers. The officers did not exchange fire with the gunman and no injuries were reported.

Several people of interest were questioned. Police said the offender was not in custody as of Monday morning.