Shots fired at police in Mayfair: 3 in custody, guns recovered

The Brief Three suspects were arrested after firing shots at Chicago police early Wednesday in the Mayfair neighborhood. Officers recovered four guns, and no injuries were reported during the incident, which remains under investigation.



Three people were arrested after shots were fired at Chicago police Wednesday morning in the Mayfair neighborhood.

Around 2:12 a.m., patrol officers saw a car that may have been connected to an earlier report of an armed man in the 4600 block of North Knox Avenue, according to CPD.

As officers approached the parked car, several people got out and started to run away.

Officers immediately arrested one of the suspects. Another officer took cover after hearing gunshots while chasing the additional suspects, police said.

After a canvas of the area, two more people were arrested.

Police said four guns were recovered and there were no reported injuries. No shots were fired by police.

Area Five detectives are leading the investigation. Charges are pending.