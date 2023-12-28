Shots fired during Hoffman Estates domestic dispute

A domestic dispute in Hoffman Estates led to shots being fired Wednesday evening.

At about 5:48 p.m., the Hoffman Estates Police Department responded to the 5100 block of Chambers Drive for a report of people fighting and possibly shots fired. Witnesses said they observed someone leave the area in a vehicle.

When officers arrived at the scene, they made contact with the residents and learned that there was an argument among family members, which turned physical.

During the fight, one of the family members grabbed a firearm and discharged the weapon into the ceiling of the residence, then left the area.

No injuries were reported from the discharged weapon.

The suspect who allegedly fired shots was later located and taken into custody.

Charges are pending.