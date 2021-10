Two people were carjacked Sunday morning in the Loop.

A man and woman, 22 and 21, were at a stoplight in a white Dodge Charger about 12:10 a.m. in the 900 block of South State Street when someone exited a dark-colored SUV and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The Charger was found unoccupied at Roosevelt and Clark Street.

No one was hurt and no one was in custody.

