Showers and thunderstorms expected Monday afternoon, with winds up to 45 mph

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to hit Chicago early Monday afternoon, bringing strong winds and colder temperatures later in the day.

Rain will hit the city about noon and last until 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. During that period, there is the potential for isolated thunderstorms, with small hail and strong wind gusts.

Wind gusts could reach up to 45 miles per hour in the afternoon, while temperatures are expected to drop in the low 40s by Monday night, the weather service said.

The area is expected to stay dry through the midweek, according to the weather service, with temperatures reaching the high 70s Tuesday and Wednesday.

A cold front is forecasted to move into the area Thursday, with possible freezing temperatures in the evening.

