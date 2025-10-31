Sierra Hodges: Skokie woman missing after boarding CTA bus to Chicago
SKOKIE - Authorities are searching for a missing Skokie woman who was last seen boarding a CTA bus to Chicago on Thursday.
What we know:
According to Skokie police, Sierra Hodges, 32, was last seen around 6:30 a.m. boarding an eastbound CTA bus at 26th Street and California Avenue in Chicago.
Pictured is Sierra Hodges, 32. (Skokie PD )
Police said Hodges is 5 feet tall with black hair and brown eyes. She may have been wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.
What you can do:
Anyone with more information on Hodges' whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Skokie Police Department.