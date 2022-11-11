Sigma Gamma Rho sorority turns 100

Across the globe, women are celebrating the centennial of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Incorporated.

The predominately African-American sorority was founded on Nov. 12, 1922 on the campus of Butler University in Indianapolis by seven school teachers.

There are more than 100,000 members and more than 460 chapters worldwide, including several right here in the Chicago area.

Several of the ladies of Sigma stopped by Good Day Chicago Friday morning, to speak on the legacy that continues to carry their sisterhood into the future.

Congratulations to the ladies of Sigma Gamma Rho sorority on 100 years of excellence!