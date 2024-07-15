Silver Alert issued for missing elderly woman from Burr Ridge

article

A Silver Alert has been issued after a 79-year-old woman was reported missing Sunday afternoon from Burr Ridge.

Sharon Fritz was last seen around 6 p.m. near Madison Road and 91st Street in Burr Ridge, according to Silver Search Illinois.

Fritz is 5-foot-2, 190 pounds with white hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue-striped shirt and blue jeans with black and pink shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Burr Ridge police at (630) 642-8829.