Silver Alert: Police believe missing 3-month-old in NW Indiana is in 'extreme danger'

article

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 3-month-old boy in Lafayette, Ind.

The child, Jacob Moneus, was last seen at 12 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 10, according to Lafayette police.

Moneus is described as being 1-foot-11 with black hair and brown eyes. He was last wearing a blue shirt with a black bird on the front of it and a diaper.

Police said they believe he is in "extreme danger" and may be in need of medical treatment.

Anyone with more information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Lafayette PD at 765-807-1200 or 911.