Expand / Collapse search

Silvestre Villanueva: Man reported missing from North Side at high-risk, police say

Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Silvestre Villanueva (CPD)

CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man was reported missing from Chicago's Cragin neighborhood Tuesday night. 

Police say Silvestre Villanueva was last seen on Tuesday at 3:15 p.m. in the 5300 block of West Wrightwood Avenue.

Villanueva was last seen wearing a blue jacket, dark-colored pants and a gray backpack. 

He is roughly 5-foot-6 and 250 lbs. He has brow eyes and brown hair. 

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Police say Villanueva has special needs and is classified as a high-risk missing individual. 

Contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.