Silvestre Villanueva: Man reported missing from North Side at high-risk, police say

A 22-year-old man was reported missing from Chicago's Cragin neighborhood Tuesday night.

Police say Silvestre Villanueva was last seen on Tuesday at 3:15 p.m. in the 5300 block of West Wrightwood Avenue.

Villanueva was last seen wearing a blue jacket, dark-colored pants and a gray backpack.

He is roughly 5-foot-6 and 250 lbs. He has brow eyes and brown hair.

Police say Villanueva has special needs and is classified as a high-risk missing individual.

Contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.