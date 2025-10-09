Sister Jean, beloved chaplain at Loyola University, dies at 106

The Brief Sister Jean was an icon for the University of Loyola-Chicago after becoming a basketball phenomenon in 2018. She retired last month as university president Mark Reed said she was no longer able to be "physically present on campus." She passed away, the university announced on Thursday night.



Chicago has lost an icon.

Loyola University Chicago announced on Thursday night that Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt BVM died.

She was 106.

What we know:

Schmidt was affectionately known as "Sister Jean." She was the icon behind the Loyola men's basketball team that advanced to the Final Four in the 2018 NCAA Tournament.

She had just recently retired after concerns about her health surfaced earlier this year when she missed the men's basketball team’s NIT semifinal game in April.

Last month, university president Mark Reed said Sister Jean is no longer able to be "physically present on campus." He described her as "a beloved friend, trusted advisor, and loyal Rambler."

In a message to students on her birthday, Sister Jean encouraged them to "Let your dreams become reality. Don’t let anybody stop you. You are the future leaders of our churches, our schools, our country, and our world."

Schmidt accompanied the team throughout that entire run in the NCAA Tournament. She said pre-game prayers before basketball games last season before retiring after decades of service.

Sister Jean received an Apostolic Blessing from Pope Francis for her 100th birthday. For her 103rd birthday celebration on August 21, 2022, the plaza at the Loyola CTA Red Line stop was renamed in her honor.

Schmidt is survived by her sister-in-law, Jeanne Tidwell, and her niece, Jan Schmidt. Visitation, funeral arrangements and celebrations of life will be announced by the university at a later date.

What they're saying:

"In many roles at Loyola over the course of more than 60 years, Sister Jean was an invaluable source of wisdom and grace for generations of students, faculty, and staff," Loyola President Mark C. Reed said in a statement. "While we feel grief and a sense of loss, there is great joy in her legacy. Her presence was a profound blessing for our entire community and her spirit abides in thousands of lives. In her honor, we can aspire to share with others the love and compassion Sister Jean shared with us."

"Sister Jean Dolores was a woman of prayer, dedicated educator, and a bearer of hope who loved her BVM Community," BVM President LaDonna Manternach said in a statement. "She saw God present in all that surrounded her and trusted in His goodness. Her presence with us will be greatly missed."

This story will be updated.