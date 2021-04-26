Six Flags Great America now hiring for the 2021 season

Six Flags Great America opened over the weekend after being shuttered last summer and now they're looking to hire.

This week is National Hiring Week at Six Flags and it's a fast track.

Great America says you can be interviewed one day and begin working the next.

The Gurnee theme park says positions are available for teens looking for first-time jobs, students in need of internship for college credit and part-time jobs for retirees.

Working for Great America does come with a few added bonuses including free membership to the park for the employee and three immediate family members for the entire season.

Those who are interested can apply online at SixFlags.com/GreatAmerica/Jobs.