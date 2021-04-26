Six Flags Great America now hiring for the 2021 season
CHICAGO - Six Flags Great America opened over the weekend after being shuttered last summer and now they're looking to hire.
This week is National Hiring Week at Six Flags and it's a fast track.
Great America says you can be interviewed one day and begin working the next.
The Gurnee theme park says positions are available for teens looking for first-time jobs, students in need of internship for college credit and part-time jobs for retirees.
Working for Great America does come with a few added bonuses including free membership to the park for the employee and three immediate family members for the entire season.
Those who are interested can apply online at SixFlags.com/GreatAmerica/Jobs.