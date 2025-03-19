Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
from WED 5:38 PM CDT until WED 6:15 PM CDT, Newton County, Lake County
Tornado Warning
until WED 6:00 PM CDT, Lake County
Tornado Warning
until WED 6:15 PM CDT, Kankakee County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until WED 6:45 PM CDT, Jasper County, Lake County, Porter County, Newton County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until WED 6:00 PM CDT, Kankakee County
Tornado Watch
until WED 9:00 PM CDT, Will County, Kankakee County, Newton County
Wind Advisory
from WED 7:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Kenosha County
Wind Advisory
until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Kankakee County, Newton County, Jasper County
Wind Advisory
from WED 10:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Eastern Will County, Northern Will County, Northern Cook County, La Salle County, DeKalb County, McHenry County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Kendall County, Kane County, Southern Cook County, Grundy County, DuPage County, Central Cook County, Porter County, Lake County
Dust Advisory
from WED 4:44 PM CDT until WED 6:45 PM CDT, Kankakee County, Jasper County, Newton County

Six Flags Great America: Opening day, new rides, tickets and more

By Justine Baker
Published  March 19, 2025 3:42pm CDT
News
FOX 32 Chicago

Six Flags Great America set to reopen on April 18

Six Flags Great America announced it will reopen for the season on April 18.

The Brief

    • Six Flags Great America will officially welcome visitors starting April 18.
    • The highlight of the season is the debut of Wrath of Rakshasa.
    • There are three tiers of passes with costs starting at $69. Daily tickets start at $25.

GURNEE - Get ready thrill-seekers! Six Flags Great America is gearing up for the 2025 season with new attractions and returning favorites. 

What we know:

Six Flags Great America will officially welcome visitors starting April 18 mostly with weekend hours. By June, the park will open 7 days a week.

New attractions 

The highlight of the season is the debut of Wrath of Rakshasa, a new roller coaster featuring mythical-inspired twists, loops and high-speed drops. 

In addition to this exciting new ride, fans can expect Superman: Ultimate Flight, Raging Bull and Batman: The Ride to return. 

New record-breaking coaster at Six Flags Great America set to thrill riders with a 96° drop

Six Flags Great America's new roller coaster, "Wrath of Rakshasa," will be the steepest and most inverted of its kind in the world.

Passes and tickets

For those planning to visit multiple times, season passes are now available, offering unlimited access to all the park's attractions, exclusive perks, and discounts throughout the year. 

There are three tiers of passes with costs starting at $69. Daily tickets start at $25. 

Visit sixflags.com for more information. 

The Source: The information in this article was provided by Six Flags Great America. 

