Six Flags Great America: Opening day, new rides, tickets and more

Get ready thrill-seekers! Six Flags Great America is gearing up for the 2025 season with new attractions and returning favorites.

What we know:

Six Flags Great America will officially welcome visitors starting April 18 mostly with weekend hours. By June, the park will open 7 days a week.

New attractions

The highlight of the season is the debut of Wrath of Rakshasa, a new roller coaster featuring mythical-inspired twists, loops and high-speed drops.

In addition to this exciting new ride, fans can expect Superman: Ultimate Flight, Raging Bull and Batman: The Ride to return.

Passes and tickets

For those planning to visit multiple times, season passes are now available, offering unlimited access to all the park's attractions, exclusive perks, and discounts throughout the year.

There are three tiers of passes with costs starting at $69. Daily tickets start at $25.

Visit sixflags.com for more information.