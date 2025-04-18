Six Flags Great America opens for new season

The Brief Six Flags Great America opens for its 49th season on April 18, featuring a full lineup of summer events and entertainment. A new dive coaster, Wrath of Rakshasa, will debut later in the season with a record-breaking 96-degree drop and five inversions. Seasonal celebrations include fireworks, live music, and cultural festivities through August.



Six Flags Great America is gearing up to open its gates for its 49th season of thrills on Friday, with a lineup that includes live entertainment, seasonal events, and a record-breaking new roller coaster.

Six Flags new coaster

What we know:

Set to debut in early summer, Wrath of Rakshasa is a 180-foot-tall dive coaster that features a 171-foot drop at a 96-degree angle — the steepest on any dive coaster — and reaches speeds up to 67 mph. The coaster will include five inversions, the most on a dive coaster, and travel along 3,239 feet of track with seven-across, floorless seating.

Summer lineup

What's next:

The park’s summer calendar features several themed events, including Star-Spangled Nights from July 3–5, with fireworks displays and patriotic festivities; Great American Nights from July 12 to August 3, with nighttime parades, live music and Saturday fireworks; and Viva La Fiesta on select dates in August, celebrating Latin American culture with music, dancing and food.

"The entire season is filled with so many diverse offerings for our guests, and we can’t wait to welcome them once again on April 18," said John Krajnak, park president of Six Flags Great America.

The park will be open on weekends and select weekdays beginning April 18, with daily operations starting May 20. More information, including event details and season pass options, is available at sixflags.com/greatamerica.