Six Flags Great America shooting leaves no injuries, police say

An apparent shooting in the parking lot of Six Flags Great America in north suburban Gurnee on Monday night left no injuries, police said.

What we know:

Around 8:20 p.m., Gurnee police said they responded to the amusement park for a report of shots fired.

Police did not find any victims, but officers did find evidence of the shooting.

Investigators learned that an argument may have preceded the shooting.

The Gurnee Police Department is investigating the shooting. There was no known active threat to the public.